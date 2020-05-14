Thailand reports zero new cases as Govt. mulls easing restrictions

No new infections of COVID-19 reported in Thailand on Wednesday, the first time since the pandemic began to spread in the country, and no new deaths.

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to provide the latest update that there were no new infections of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) reported in Thailand on Wednesday May 13, marking the first time since the pandemic began to spread in the country.







The zero new cases kept the total to 3,017. Of these, 94.26% (2,844) have recovered, 1.85% (56) have died – no new deaths, and 3.87% (117) are receiving treatment.

According to Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, Spokesperson for the Centre for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), 4 May was actually the first day when Thailand did not have a new case of local infection because the 18 cases found on that day came from quarantine facilities. However, the no-case announcement on Wednesday makes the zero-case status official.

Dr. Taweesilp added that the positive numbers were the results of cooperation from everyone who has contributed to disease control measures, noting that Thailand had seen improvements on the COVID-19 situation since the reopening of business started on 3 May.

Wednesday’s zero new cases came as the CCSA unveiled a draft of the second phase for easing restrictions, in which more businesses would be allowed to reopen after 17 May. The CCSA is scheduled to meet again on Friday to reveal the full list.





Businesses and activities that are likely to be allowed to resume operations as part of the second phase of relaxation are categorized in three groups.

Group one – Economic and leisure activities – includes restaurants, food courts, cafeterias and eateries in office buildings, community malls and shopping malls except cinemas, fitness centres, bowling alleys, amusement parks, exhibition halls and amulet trading shops, retail and wholesale shops. Beauty salons will be allowed to resume offering hair-curling and dyeing services, as well as manicure and pedicure services.

Loading…

Group two – Sports and health – includes beauty clinics and weight-loss clinics, outdoor stadiums for team sports but no spectators allowed, botanical gardens, museums, galleries, public libraries, Thai food massage parlours.

Group three – Others – meetings (limited number of participants), television programmes/advertisement/photo shoots (five people maximum).







TAT would like to remind all to continue to adhere to health and safety routines to protect themselves as well as others from the COVID-19 infection. These include keeping social distance, wearing a mask or cloth mask, and frequently washing hands. Avoid close contact with other persons, no hugging, especially with vulnerable groups like the elderly, or those who have underlying conditions because it can increase the infection rate and potentially lead to severe disease more easily than in other groups.

People can greet via a Wai (Thai greeting) from a distance of 1 or 2 metres. When staying together, people must wear masks, use personal utensils or serving spoons, or eat a la carte servings to protect themselves and loved ones from getting the disease. (tatnews.org)











