PM Prayut satisfied with zero-case day in Thailand

BANGKOK– As Thailand has reported no new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Wednesday, the Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has expressed satisfaction and thanked all sides for their cooperation.







The Prime Minister said he was happy with the zero-case achievement of the country and would like to thank everyone for their full cooperation in helping limit the virus’s spread. However, he urged people to maintain discipline and continue to follow all public health measures.

The Prime Minister also warned people of all professions to remain cautious, after some lockdown restrictions have been lifted. He said people should exercise patience, wear face masks at all times, practice social distancing and proper hygiene and take care of their physical health. He instructed officials to screen people, including vulnerable groups and those in at-risk areas, for COVID-19 symptoms. Reopened businesses have guidelines to follow to prevent a resurgence in new cases. (NNT)





























