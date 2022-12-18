Pattaya Sports Club: Meet the emperors of Mabprachan Golf Society

Tuesday, 13 December

Eastern Star Golf Course

1st Paul Davies (31) – 32 points

2nd Bob Edwards (6) – 31 points

This week we had Eastern Star in our program. It was a nice sunny day with a good breeze. The course was in good condition, but the greens were not easy. We kept each other good in balance with results close together.







Paul Davies was the lucky one at the end and won with 32 stableford points. Bob Edwards, Allan Cassin and Neil Harvey were tied with 31 stableford points each. The near pins were for Paul Davies and Bob Edwards.

Thursday, 15 December

Mountain Shadow Golf Course

1st Maurice Paradis 30 points

2nd Neil Harvey 28 points.







With some apprehension, we drove to Mountain Shadow Golf Course up the coast towards Chonburi. We were afraid that the condition of the course would be the same as Crystal Bay. But we were delighted to see a course with nice fairways. The greens could be better, but were still ok.

We played from the blues and that makes the course not easy. Today there were no spectacular results.

Maurice came in with 30 stableford points and was the winner. Neil Harvey came second with 28 stableford points. The near pins were claimed by Maurice Paradis and Neil Harvey.





























