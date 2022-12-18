Pattaya Lions donate 1.5 million baht in medical equipment to Laem Chabang Hospital

Five Lion Clubs donated medical equipment worth more than 1.5 million baht to underfunded Laem Chabang Hospital.

Hospital director Dr. Ramet Ampaipit welcomed and thanked members of the Lions Clubs of Pattaya, Pattaya-Taksin, Pattaya-Nongprue, Pattaya-Naklua and Pattaya-Banglamung together with representatives from Lions Club International Foundation Dec. 15.







The clubs and the Lions Club International Foundation presented the director with six electric adjustable beds worth 130,000 baht each, six patient monitors worth 100,000 baht each, and a set of remote controlled examination bed worth 161,000 baht.

The donation came after Lions members learned the hospital was underequipped and underfunded.































