Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society welcomes new face

Tuesday 7th February 2023

Greenwood Golf Course

1st Heil Harvey (26) – 41 points

2nd Willem Lasonder (39) – 39 points

3rd Bob Edwards (14) – 39 points

It was a pleasure to play on the Greenwood course again. We played the A & C course, the heaviest combination. The turnout was good with 3 flights. Happy to see Sam Gettinby back after the Covid-years. Marcus Evans was a welcome new face in the group.







The course was in very good condition and a pleasure to play. The weather was slightly overcast which helped to keep down the heat. Although it was busy, we went around in a good tempo. We had good scores today, but nobody could beat Neil Harvey, who won with 41 stable ford points. The battle was on for the runner up position, which was finally taken by Willem Lasonder who beat Bob Edwards on the count back with 39 points.

The near pins were for Bob Edwards and Marcus Evans.







Thursday, 9nd February 2023

Khao Kheow Golf Club

1st Allan Cassin (14) – 36 points

2nd Max Vroom (23) – 34 points

3rd Maurice Paradis (22) – 32 points

Another beautiful golf course again. We played the A & B loop today, the heaviest combination. The course was in very good condition and it was very enjoyable.

Again, little bit overcast weather and warmer than Tuesday. It was good to welcome David Lyon again after the Covid-years.







Today the game was harder to play than on Tuesday, but nevertheless we had reasonable results. Allan Cassin celebrated his come back in the group immediately with the best result. He won with 39 stable ford points. Runner up was Max Vroom with 34 stable ford points and Maurice Paradis was third with 32 stable ford points.

The near pins were for Max Vroom, Willem Lasonder and David Lyon.



























