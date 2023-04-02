Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society Report March 28-30

Tuesday 28th March 2023

Eastern Star Golf Course

1st Maurice Paradis (21) – 35 points

2nd Paul Davies (36) – 31 points

3rd Seamus Oconnor (23) – 29 points

It was the first time since the Korean invasion that we went to Eastern Star. We were all happy to play there again. The course was dry and in good condition. The weather was a little overcast with a few drops of rain.







Looking at the results, we can see that it wasn’t an easy day. It was the last week of Maurice Paradis; stay in Pattaya before going back to Canada. He played a very concentrated game and won today with 35 stableford points. Second was Paul Davies with 31 stableford points and Seamus Oconnor third with 29 points.

The near pins were for Paul Davies and Allan Cassin.







Thursday 30th March 2023

Khao Kheow Golf Course

1st Paddy Devereux (25) – 35 points

2nd Maurice Paradis ((22) – 34 points

3rd Willem Lasonder (39) – 32 points

This week we played the A & B loop at Khao Kheow Golf Course. The course was in perfect condition and a pleasure to play in nice sunny weather and a good breeze.

It was for the time being the last game for Maurice Paradis and Seamus Oconnor.



Maurice already had a good day on Tuesday and wanted to close his last game with another victory. We let him go and he had the opportunity to win, but the last hole got him in “hot” water, so to speak.

Paddy Devereux took the leadership with 35 points and Maurice was runner up with 34 stable ford points. Willem Lasonder was third with 32 stableford points, beating Allan Cassin on the countback.

The near pins were for Maurice Paradis, Paul Davies and Allan Cassin.















