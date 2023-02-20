Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society Report Feb 14-16

Tuesday 14 February 2023

Mountain Shadow Golf Course

1st Bob Edwards (11) – 36 points

2nd Neil Harvey (21) – 34 points

3rd Sam Jeffery (14) – 32 points







Mountain Shadow is always a challenge for us, if we play the blue tees. Nevertheless, the results were quite good. The weather was nice with a good breeze. The course was in reasonable condition, but some greens had nasty patches. All by all an enjoyable day.

Bob Edwards played the most consistent and won with 36 stable ford points. Runner up was Nil Harvey with 34 points. Sam Jeffery was third with 32 points.

The near pins were for Bob Edwards (2X0 and Sam Gettinby.





Thursday, 16 February 2023

Emerald Golf Course

1st Allan Cassin (13) – 36 points

2nd Max Gordon Vroom – 35 points

Another challenge for us on the Emerald. The course is not easy for the most of us. Again, a good weather day with a cool breeze. The course was in good condition, sometimes a little bit too wet around the greens. Putting was hard today, hearing about many 3 puts.



It was an exciting struggle between Allan Cassin and Max Vroom. Max had a strong front nine and Allan was unhappy with his front nine. After the turn played Allan very consistent and with 2 birdies, he was scoring well. On hole 17 he passed Max.

Allan won with 36 stableford points and Max was second with 35 stable ford points. The near pins were for Max Vroom and Bob Edwards.

It was a beautiful course again. We played the A & B loop today, the heaviest combination.



















