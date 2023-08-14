Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society Report Aug 8-10

Tuesday 8 August 2023

Pleasant Valley Golf Course

1st Willem Lasonder (35) – 39 points

2nd Allan Cassin (12) – 36 points

On Tuesday we drove to Pleasant Valley. It was a nice day with a slight cool breeze. The course was in reasonable condition. We had an enjoyable day.

Willem Lasonder was the most consistent with a strong front nine of 24 points. He won with 39 stable ford points. Allan Cassin was runner up with 33 points.







Thursday 10 August 2023

Greenwood Golf Course

1st Dave Lea (20) – 35 points

2nd Allan Cassin (15) – 33 points

On Thursday we went to Greenwood, where we played the A & C loop. The course was in very good condition and a pleasure to play. It was a clear day with a bright blue sky and not too hot.

We had a small group again today and the scores were in the thirties. Dave Lea won with 35 stableford points. Allan Cassin the runner up with 33 points.

































