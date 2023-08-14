Pattaya Sports Club Bunker Boys Golf Report Aug 7-9-11

Monday, August 7

Pattaya Country Club, Medal, Blue tees.

1st Bil Richardson (12) Net 70

2nd Craig Dows (6) Net 71

3rd Geoff Williams (9) Net 71

4th Geoff Parker (20) Net 75

Near pins Geoff Williams X 2, & Bil Richardson X 2.

The first game of a new week and our monthly medal game was played at Pattaya Country Club. A fine but windy day where a field of seventeen participated. As always the course was in nice condition but a few tricky pin positions caused some people problems







As is most often the case those that put well are on the leaderboard. Bil Richardson had an outstanding day taking first place with a net seventy in a round that included four birdies, a remarkable score given that he only got one point each on the first four holes. Craig Dows took second place with a very solid net seventy-one on countback from Geoff Williams. Geoff’s game has improved immeasurably since he quit the bungers, food for thought for all those addicts who continue to litter courses with their fag ends, something that was particularly obvious today. Geoff Parker rounded out the winners list with a net seventy-five. Very few other scores were noteworthy. Geoff Williams and Bil Richardson shared the near pins with two each. Standing in for our regular M.C. Niall Glover, Bil did an excellent job organising everything today.







Wednesday, August 9

Greenwood C & A White tees.

1st Gary Smith (7) 35 points

2nd Hubert Stiefenhofer (16) 35 points

3rd Robbie Watts (11) 33 points

4th Geoff Parker (20) 31 points

Near pins Niall Glover & Hubert Stiefenhofer X 3.

Finally, after several visits to Greenwood, we got to play the C nine, on our previous four visits it had been closed so it was almost like playing a new course again. The course was unexpectedly dry and a little brown given the recent rain, as we left the course the sprinklers were on. Another good low-season field of seventeen. With the course virtually to ourselves, we enjoyed a relaxed comfortable round which might sound at odds with the scores returned which were by Greenwood standards on the low side.







Gary Smith took first place on countback from Hubert Stiefenhofer, both with thirty-five points. In his steady return to form after a long layoff, Robbie Watts took third with thirty-three points, his short game is in good shape although the putter is not as hot as he would like. Amongst a host of players on thirty-one points Geoff Parker took the honours. All the near pins were taken with Niall Glover taking one and Hubert taking three, the closest to a clean sweep we have had for a long time.







Friday, August 11

Eastern Star Golf Course

1st Raliegh Gosney (22) 41 points

2nd Les Cobban (11) 37 points

3rd Kob Glover (14) 35 points

4th Geoff Williams (9) 35 points

Near pins Kob Glover, Les Cobban, Kevin LeBar & Michael Brett.







A bright sunny but very breezy day at Eastern Star for the last game of the week. A decent low-season field of sixteen was on hand which saw the long-awaited return to the fold of Kevin LeBar who as per usual managed to snag himself a caddie to his liking, young and slim, unlike many others who had to manage with what could best be described as well-nourished caddies. Once again we got behind a local six-ball so the pace of play was pedestrian at best, although we managed to get by in a semi-respectable time.







Today’s winner was Raleigh Gosney subject to the results of a drug test, his score of forty-one was remarkable for this course which most agree is quite difficult. Playing off a twenty-two handicap he managed to birdie the index one hole thereby adding five points to his score. Les Cobban returned to form today with a well-compiled thirty-seven to take second place. Kob Glover took third on countback from Geoff Williams. Kevin LeBar got himself a near-pin on the seventeenth with no opposition as he was remarkably the only one to hit the green. The other near-pins went to Kob Glover, Les Cobban, and Michael Brett. For the second time in a long time, Hubert didn’t appear on the winner’s list today, is his air of invincibility slipping or is it just a blip?





















