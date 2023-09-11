Pattaya Sports Club Bunker Boys Golf Report Sept. 4-6-8

Monday, September 4

Pattaya Country Club

1st Kevin LeBar (16) 45 points

2nd Michael Brett (16) 39 points

3rd Bil Richardson (12) 38 points

Near pins Rabb Rutherford McDonald, Kevin LeBar, & Michael Brett.

A windy day for the first game of the week at Pattaya Country Club. A slow round for the first six holes when a one-ball decided to call it a day making a bit more room thereafter the tempo increased.







In a day of high scoring, none did better than the slimline svelte Kevin Lebar with a remarkable forty-five points, in a round that contained four birdies and two pars in a six-hole stretch. Michael Brett took second with thirty-nine points in a very mixed round. Bil Richardson took third place one adrift. Three of the four near pins went to Rabb McDonald, Kevin LeBar, and Michael Brett with one, the sixteenth unclaimed.







Wednesday, September 6

Plutaluang East & South Golf Courses

1st Uwe Jurgensen (29) 40 points

2nd Gary Smith (7) 39 points

3rd Mike Smith (21) 39 points

4th Craig Dows (5) 38 points

Near pins Niall Glover, Kob Glover, Craig Dows, & Michael Brett.

In less than a month since a group of four visited the Navy course and were so impressed with its condition that it was included in this month’s schedule things changed remarkably. Today the course was in just about as bad a condition as we have ever played, dry, barren, and shabby, the only redeeming factor was the greens which were overall in pretty good condition. We had low expectations from the start so it was decided that in ungrassed areas pick and place was allowed.

Despite the poor condition of the course scoring was of a very high standard with only two players failing to reach thirty points. In a breakthrough win, Uwe Jurgensen swept all before him to take first place with forty points, what a score for a first win at the Bunker. The Smiths fought out second place with Gary edging out Mike on countback. Craig Dows made a return to form with thirty-eight points off a five handicap, very decent.

Friday, September 8

Treasure Hill Golf Course

1st Gary Smith (6) 37 points

2nd Kob Glover (16) 34 points

3rd Craig Dows (5) 33 points

4th Michael Brett (15) 32 points

Near pins, Rab McDonald, Kob Glover, Bil Richardson, & Michael Brett.







A very strange day at Treasure Hill today, first there was an eerie stillness for the first few holes like we have never seen before, then the wind started up and with it the threat of rain which never materialised, and eventually we were in bright sunshine. The course was in very good shape by any measure, with lush fairways, and greens in good condition.







Despite being out behind a six-ball remarkably we were never held up and the pace of play was fine. Scoring was about the norm for this course which most find a real challenge. Gary Smith who is in rare form took the honours with a fine round of thirty-seven, three ahead of Kob Glover in second place. Craig Dows took third a stroke back with Michael Brett taking fourth with a shocker of a front nine to recover with twenty points on the back. Near pins went to Rab McDonald who got very close on the sixth, Kob Glover as usual, Bil Richardson, and Michael Brett.













