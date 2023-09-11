Thai court dismisses cannabis legalization case as plaintiffs do not have the right to file it

The Supreme Administrative Court has dismissed a case filed against the former Public Health Minister concerning cannabis legalization.

The court said the plaintiffs who filed the case are not considered direct victims of this particular action.







This dismissal follows a similar decision by the Administrative Court to dismiss the case, effectively removing it from the judicial system.

The case against the former minister and two other individuals was filed by Dr Smith Srisont, President of the Forensic Physician Association of Thailand, together with six opposition MPs of the former administration.







The plaintiffs alleged that the decision by the former public health minister and his associates to remove cannabis from the national list of narcotics was unlawful.

In dismissing this case, the court said the case could not proceed as the plaintiffs do not have the right to file it with the Administrative Court, as they are not considered direct victims. (NNT)













