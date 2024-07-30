Pattaya prepares for 2nd Trail Run with “Urban Jungle” theme

PATTAYA, Thailand – The 2nd Pattaya Trail Run, is scheduled for August 18 at the Blue Lawn Activity Area, Bali Hai Pier. The event is expected to attract around 1,300 trail runners from across the country.

This year’s run, themed “Urban Jungle,” aims to offer participants an adventurous experience while showcasing the natural beauty of Phra Tamnak Hill and Pattaya’s scenic trails. The event seeks to boost sports tourism, elevate trail running to international standards, and promote Pattaya as a premier sports destination, all while encouraging public exercise.







The competition will feature two categories: a 5 km race with a 190-meter elevation gain and a 10 km race with a 330-meter elevation gain. The 5 km race will start at 6:15 a.m. and the 10 km race will begin at 5:45 a.m. Race bibs and shirts can be collected on August 17 at Bali Hai Pier from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On July 26, Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat chaired a meeting to finalize preparations for the event. The meeting, attended by Pattaya City Council members and key officials, included presentations from the Sports Tourism Division and Pattaya Running Association on event organization.

Discussions covered essential preparations such as traffic management, security, medical services, ambulances, cleanliness, portable toilets, and media promotion. Traffic will be restricted along the trail routes, including Naval Radio Station Hill, Phra Tamnak Hill, and Big Buddha Hill.





































