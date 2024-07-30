Pattaya restaurant owner appeals for police action after multiple thefts

PATTAYA, Thailand – Frustration is mounting for Ms Boonyarat, 40, owner of “Chill Out 84” restaurant on Thappraya Soi 5, who reported that her establishment has been targeted by burglars at least three times in less than a month. Desperately appealing for police intervention, Ms Boonyarat is calling for increased protection and swift action to arrest the culprits.







The thefts began with the removal of alcohol from her restaurant in the middle of the night. On a subsequent occasion, the thieves stole various types of eggs, including chicken, salted, and preserved eggs. The latest incident involved the theft of 5,000 baht in cash and a laptop, which Ms Boonyarat believes was perpetrated by the same suspect. She noted that thefts are a recurring issue in the area; her nephew’s motorcycle was previously stolen, and that case remains unresolved.

Ms Boonyarat has urged the police to escalate their efforts to apprehend the thief and enhance security measures, such as increasing patrols, to protect local businesses and residents. She has provided CCTV footage that clearly shows the suspect, hoping that the police will use it to identify and apprehend the perpetrator and bring him to justice.





































