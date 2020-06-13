Pattaya mulls sports academy for dilapidated Youth Sports Center

Pattaya is considering a sports academy to revive its moribund Youth Sports Center.

Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya chaired a June 11 meeting with city educational administrators to hear a presentation from private company Bio Architek for the sports academy at the dilapidated Soi Wat Boonkanjanaram 2 facility.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

The sports academy with its 30 classrooms would be open to 1,200 students in grades 7-12. Track and field, futsal and taekwondo would be among the sports offered at the center’s facilities while windsurfing, sailing and boating would be offered in classes on the beach.







Any development of such a facility would not begin until at least 2022.

The Pattaya Youth Sports Center was built in 2006 and promptly ignored becoming yet another white elephant project built and neglected.

Since its opening, the stadium has flooded badly, damaging infrastructure which, in some cases, was never even finished. After years of promising to complete the youth center and fix its many problems the city proposed in 2019 to install new pipes to repair fencing.

A suggested second phase would have raised the ground 800 centimeters and level the surface while the third phase lists vague aspirations to raise its overall quality to support national competitions.











