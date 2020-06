A school janitor was injured when his motorbike rear-ended an SUV in Sattahip.

Yeang Somsub, 56, suffered a concussion and broken arm and leg in the Jan. 10 wreck on Sukhumvit Road in front of Taotan Community School. He was transported to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center.







Thanadol Ruangsri, 52, driver of the Toyota Fortuner involved in the crash, said he was slowing down for a red light when Yeang’s Honda MSX plowed into him at high speed.