118 arrested in Rayong casino raid

Interior Ministry officials seized 700,000 baht and arrested 118 people during a raid at a Rayong underground casino.

A Department of Provincial Administration task force led by Ronnarong Thipsiri and officers from the Department of Special Investigation hit the RJ Casino on the Maptaput section of the province June 10.







DSI had requested undercover help from the ministry to check out the warehouse next to a Tesco-Lotus store. Inside the 600-sq.-meter facility were more than 100 people with card tables and slot machines. Both cash and chips were being used.

Officers arrested 106 alleged gamblers and 12 employees and seized 700,000 in cash. Bank books recovered showed the casino had cash flow of 12 million baht.

All were charged with involvement in illegal gambling and violating the emergency decree’s prohibition against large gatherings.

Ronnarong said the casino had operated without fear of police action for some time, even brazenly offering shuttle service to and from Pattaya. He said it was the Rayong branch of the RJ Casino recently shut down in Ubon Ratchathani.

