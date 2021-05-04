Pattaya Journeyman Mark holds on at Greenwood Golf Course

PSC Links Golf Society

Monday, May 3

Greenwood Golf Course C+A

Stableford

May 1 was the start of the latest restrictions because of Covid-19. Chonburi Province has closed the border, allowing only certain reasons for travel outside of the area.

As our scheduled game for May 3 was at Emerald, which is not in Chonburi Province, we needed to quickly find an alternative. On the third try, we were welcomed by Greenwood Golf Club and given our requested tee time of 10.00 am.







We had thirteen players on the start sheet but one golfer had a problem with a recalcitrant alarm clock, leaving three four-balls to head for the first tee on the C course.

As has become almost customary now, we were given the okay to start 25 minutes early. Surprisingly, being a public holiday, this excellent course had very few customers, even into the afternoon.

The tee box at the first felt a little soft underfoot so we played lift, clean and place. A good decision as, although most fairways were quite firm, some places were damp and there was the occasional mud ball. The greens were true but not overly quick, the C course slightly quicker than A course.





Mark On likes to play golf, a lot, and has been a bit of a journeyman but, whatever group he plays with, usually seems to have his name in the placings. He is a good golfer.

He has had a couple of recent wins at Links Golf and, this day, has chalked up another one with a great score of 40 points from his #9 handicap.

There were three players very, very close behind, all with 39 points each.





After the countbacks to separate them, Colin Service, with 23 points on the back nine, took second place. Paul Durkan, came to play again and had 21 points on the back to grab the third and final third spot on the podium. He also had 18 points on the front nine, consistency.

By scoring 39 points, it is hard to take that you did not place, and that was Mike Tottenham’s woe. Unfortunately for Mike, his 22 points was not the countback nine.

However, he did win the consolation ‘best front nine’. Steve Moxey had another impressive score of 38 points but had to settle for the ‘best back nine’ with 20 points.



Winners at Greenwood

1st Place – Mark On (9) – 40 pts

2nd Place – Colin Service (19) – 39 pts c/back

3rd Place – Paul Durkan (7) – 39 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Mike Tottenham- 22 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Steve Moxey – 20 pts

A hint of a breeze was welcome as the groups teed off. However, that died off during the round. It seemed to become even hotter playing the second nine, and hardly even a hint of breeze.

The two subjects after the game were the wonderful condition of the course and how hot the weather.

Right now, golf is a day by day proposition. Our organizers will attempt to keep on top of any new rules and make adjustments as necessary.



















