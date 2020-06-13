Pattaya golf groups seek clarification

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, June 8 Pattana Resort & Country Club A & B

1st Geoff Atwell (22) 37 points

2nd Geoff Parker (18) 37 points

3rd Tony Robbins (22) 35 points

Near pins Craig Webster, Tony Robbins, Geoff Atwell, & Steve Durey.

Despite heavy overnight rain the course was in fine condition. The pick, clean, and place rule was applied but as it turned out it was hardly necessary. The day was hot despite the cloudy conditions and by the end, fatigue was common with very few showing much energy.







We had the course to ourselves on the front nine, but after late tee off special pricing kicked in the place suddenly became flooded with groups in carts. Pandemonium broke out with people cutting in all over the place, luckily we managed to avoid all but one group and they didn’t cause any delay.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

As suggested last week that Geoff Parker was on his way back to top form after a long time in the doldrums, Monday he made it to the top of the score sheet only to be beaten on countback by Geoff Atwell who made his first visit to the top of the winner’s list.

A very respectable thirty-five saw Tony Robbins take third place.

Near pins were hotly contested with one each going to Craig Webster, Tony Robbins, Geoff Atwell, and Steve Durey. Tony was confident he had two but a superb shot from Steve Durey on A3 got very close, taking one from him that he felt confident was in the bag.

We had a couple of notable trick shots today. Geoff Atwell put his ball in the water on A3 but somehow managed to get it to skip up on to the bank in front of the green. Just to prove it wasn’t a fluke he repeated the shot on A8 with the same result. Not to be outdone, Geoff Parker bounced his drive off a big rock on the edge of the water on A8 and onto the edge of the green narrowly missing a sleeping water monitor.

Arranging an away trip is proving to be a real challenge due to uncertainty about the availability of accommodation, restaurants, etc. This is further complicated by the announcement that a week-long Songkran festival will be held sometime in July. Stay tuned for further developments.





Wednesday, June 10 Pattavia

1st Dave Ashman (22) 36 points

2nd Kevin LeBar (13) 34 points

3rd Steve Durey (20) 33 points

Near pins Kevin LeBar, & Peter Kelly X 3.

The Pattavia course was in excellent condition for Wednesday’s round having benefited from good recent rain. In fact, it got more rain Wednesday throughout the middle holes. At one stage the rain was heavy enough to force us to shelter, but it appeared that the heaviest rain missed us by a couple of miles. At the beginning and end of the round, it was nice and sunny.

Dave Ashman decided that going to the driving range wasn’t helping his game so he brought his best shots to the course today and took first place with thirty-six points. It has to be said that he is on a very generous handicap for a player of his caliber.







Making a rare appearance Kevin LeBar took second place with thirty-four, and Steve Durey had his usual low to mid-thirties score with thirty-three to take third place.

Peter Kelly had a golden day on the par threes taking three, although one could not be further from the pin and still be on the green, a reflection of how everybody else played. Kevin LeBar took the remaining flag to prevent a clean sweep.

Frustration is starting to mount with the uncertainty about when bars will open and restaurants will be allowed to serve alcohol as it makes it even more difficult to plan ahead. In particular, it’s difficult to get everyone together in one place to plan away trips or even get feedback on what courses to book down the track. Rumors abound but until something is announced we have to just battle along as normal.







Friday, June 12 Bangpra

1st Jimmy Carr (16) 36points

2nd Michael Brett (15) 31 points

3rd Dave Ashman (22) 30 points

Near pins Geoff Parker, & Jimmy Carr X 2.

A bright sunny day for our last game of the week at Bangpra. Despite all the recent rain, the water catchments on the course remain virtually empty. The course, however, has benefited greatly and is in top condition. The greens were very fast but not ridiculously so as has been the case in the past.

For much of the round, we were held up by a pair of six balls. I guess it’s part of golf in Thailand and we simply have to grin and bear it. It’s just one of those things that happens occasionally. The rationale behind it is sixes can play together if all are in carts. However, it doesn’t really work.

Loading…

Very modest scores again today, and only Jimmy Carr managed to have a decent card of thirty-six. Jimmy has been absent from the winner’s circle for a while, normally when Jimmy gets into form he holds it for a while so look out next week to see him back again.

Michael Brett had a real curate’s egg of a game with a couple of good holes and a lot of rubbish to finish on thirty-one in second place. Dave Ashman likewise had a mixed round and finished third on thirty points.

Geoff Parker took one near pin with Jimmy taking two, one remained unclaimed.











