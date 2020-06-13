Dan Garvey cards 36 points at Pattavia, Pattaya

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort

On Tuesday 9th June we went to Bangpra. It had been a long time since our group played there. The course was in reasonable condition with very good greens.

On Thursday 11th June we played at Pattavia. It was an overcast day with rain threatening. Lucky for us that the rain stayed away.







We had no top scores today, but reasonable results. Dan Garvey played very consistent today and won with 36 Stableford points. Second was Jonathan Pratt with 32 Stableford points.

Near pins: Dave Smith, Dan and Rosaleen Garvey.











