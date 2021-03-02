Pattaya Cricket Club (PCC) destroys BBCC by 9 wickets

The 25 over match was played at Pattana Sports Resort (PSR) on Sunday 28 Feb 2021. After last week’s demolition of Bangkok CC3, PCC continued their resurgence by destroying the Bangkok Blues. PCC’s bowlers took control and contained a capable batting side with accurate bowling and great fielding, whilst BBCC’s bowlers were smashed around the ground within 13 overs.

BBCC won the toss and decided to bat. A Bishu and V Mishra opened against Ryan Driver and Matt Harkness. Ryan struck in the first over when Bishu went aerial to Wez Masterton at mid-off. Irfan Memon replaced him and scored a quick 11 from 9 balls before edging a catch behind to Dan Allen on his debut.







Chris Lindop took over the bowling and soon had V Mishra (15) caught behind by Dan Allen. Ian Liddel’s bowling kept BBCC quiet, but it was Chris Lindop’s 3rd over that destroyed BBCC. Kemlesh Singh went for 2, caught behind – Dan’s 3rd and Rohan was caught by Matt Harkness’ diving catch at extra-cover. BBCC were 38 for 5 off 10 overs and in deep do-do.

BBCC then had a bit of a revival with Ashish Bey and Mukesh Thakur who added 28 before Mukesh (14) was caught at deep mid-wicket by Ryan Driver. Wez Masterton, bowling spinners, had just moved Ryan from deep-square leg and the ball went down his throat. The same duo sent Ashish (17) home at 74 for 7 and BBCC struggled on the field.







Luke Stokes struggled off the field after a fiercely driven ball hit his wrist and he was replaced by Sid Varma. Ryan driver took the last 2 wickets to wrap up the BBCC innings on 107 for 9 from 25 overs – a decidedly sub-par score. Ryan had 4 for 16, Chris 3 for 14 and Dan Allan took 4 of PCC’s 8 catches. A commanding performance from PCC.

PCC opened their innings with Wez Masterton and Matt Harkness against Bivek and Mukesh Thakur. Wez was dropped at 2nd slip with the score on 2 – an error of galactic proportions, as Wez then continued to hog the strike and rain boundaries, whilst Matt continued in his anchor roll. Wez would eventually fall for 75 from 42 balls, with ten 4’s and foue 6’s, in the 12th over when he decided to go for the remaining runs with a big hit. A swing, a miss and a stumping by Irfan Momen. Ryan arrived for the final 2 balls and 1 run. PCC won by 9 wickets and their 3rd win from 5 matches.







Wez Masterton was nominated by the umpires as MotM for his 75 and 2 for 19. Honourable mentions to Ryan Driver, Chris Lindop and Dan Allan.

For all those interested in cricket please come and watch PCC play. There is food and beer available. The next match is at PSR on 14 March at 1 pm against the Kerala Strikers CC.











