Lambert takes top spot as weather warms in Pattaya

PSC Golf from Billabong

Monday, March 1

Phoenix Gold

Stableford

Phoenix Gold Monday on a nice breezy day for golf. Now the weather is starting to get a little warmer, but the breeze does help with the golf. The course is in magnificent condition as the greens staff are getting it ready for the upcoming professional tournament at the end of this month, so you can imagine the speed of the greens – they were fantastic to putt on.







The French contingent took the boys on and only one golfer came into the prizes but he still lost out. Thiery Petrement took 3rd spot on a countback over Caroline Blum, both scoring 31 points but Thiery had 18 on the back to Caroline’s 17. Glyn Davies took 2nd spot with 38 points and Gerard Lambert scored 39 points to take the top spot.

Lambert scored the only two of the day.











