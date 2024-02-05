Pattaya city hosts spirited inter-colour sports competition

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet chaired the opening ceremony of the Inter-Colour Sports Competition organized by Pattaya City’s Sports and Recreation for the Thai Health (SRRT) committee. The event, held at Pattaya City School 11 (Mathayom Sathit Pattaya) on February 3, aimed to promote physical and mental well-being among SRRT members and volunteers, emphasizing leadership, teamwork, and sportsmanship.







The competition featured four color-coded teams representing different city zones: Purple (Zone 1), Yellow (Zone 2), Pink (Zone 3), and Red (Zone 4). Participants engaged in five disciplines, including eating-marathon, land-skiing, tire-rolling, filling water into bottles, and sweet waist swaying. A friendly volleyball tournament and enthusiastic cheering performances added to the lively atmosphere.

Mayor Poramet highlighted the event’s significance in fostering teamwork and physical well-being, commending the involvement of public health personnel. Regardless of the competition’s outcome, participants were encouraged to embrace the true spirit of sportsmanship and take pride in their efforts.































