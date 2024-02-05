Sunbathing crocodile captured in village pond in east Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The tranquil life of Huay Yai Village in east Pattaya was disrupted by an unexpected visitor On February 4. A crocodile, approximately 2 meters in length and weighing around 30 kilograms, was found lounging by a fish pond at Taklom Fishing Pond, basking in the sun. The bizarre spectacle drew the attention of local residents and news crews, who gathered around the pond, capturing the event on video. The crocodile’s playful demeanor and skillful evasion of capture attempts added to the intrigue of the situation.









Basking in the sun by Taklom Fishing Pond, the crocodile captivates onlookers in Huay Yai Village, east of Pattaya.Kan Jantaravichian, the 56-year-old fish pond owner, revealed that this was not the first time a crocodile had been spotted in the area. A similar incident occurred a year ago, raising concerns among the locals. The crocodile was believed to have escaped from a nearby farm, but it was never claimed or retrieved. Fearing potential dangers to the local fishing community, authorities from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, the Sub-district Municipality of Huay Yai, and a rescue team of over 20 personnel sprang into action. Despite hours of effort, the crocodile continued to resist capture, skillfully evading the authorities.







After securing the elusive crocodile, courageous individuals carry the reptile across the pond, navigating the challenging terrain.In a last-ditch effort, authorities decided to use a car battery to generate an electric current in the water, aiming to temporarily incapacitate the crocodile. The strategy worked, and the reptile surfaced, allowing authorities to safely apprehend it. The captured crocodile, showing no signs of distress, was later transferred to the Banglamung Wildlife Breeding Station at Khao Chee On for ongoing care. Investigations are underway to determine the origin of the crocodile and ascertain whether it escaped from a local farm, similar to the previous incident.





































