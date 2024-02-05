Police bust nightclub after 19-year-old girl found on premises

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a bid to enforce public safety policies, Pattaya police conducted a comprehensive inspection of service and entertainment venues in the city. The initiative, aimed at preventing illegal activities, particularly underage drinking and operation of unlicensed establishments, was carried out in accordance with the commanding officer’s policies.

At 1:30 a.m. on February 3, law enforcement officers conducted random inspections at various entertainment venues. The “Area 39” venue located along Pattaya Third Road was targeted, where over 100 individuals were found inside. Authorities ordered the venue to cease music, turn on lights, and requested identification from all patrons.







During the ID check, a 19-year-old female patron was discovered. The venue management claimed she used a fake ID to gain entry. Preliminary investigations led by Pol. Maj. Col. Aphinant Boonyarat resulted in the summoning of the venue manager for questioning.

The manager faces three charges – operating without permission, selling alcohol beyond legal hours, and allowing individuals under 20 to access the premises. Authorities have warned all service and entertainment venue operators in Pattaya that random inspections will continue, and any violations will face strict legal consequences.































