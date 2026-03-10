Pattaya CC suffer another narrow defeat to Mutants CC

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya CC had a double header at the weekend with the Saturday match against the Mutants CC and a Sunday match against a short of form Southerners CC. The second match will be reported separately.

It was a bright, sunny and airless morning in a match that PCC had a good chance of winning. It produced a thrilling finish with Andre Human smashing boundaries galore in his 49 not out for a loss by 5 runs. The match hinged on two main features, excellent running between the wickets from the Mutants and despite PCCs spirited run chase, too many extras, 31 with 27 wides, from their bowlers.







Andy Emery lost the toss and Bobby Raina decided to bat. Bobby opened with Ashirvad Narawn against Andre and Andy from the other end. Tidy, accurate bowling was countered by good running to produce and even-handed start at 27 for 0 off 5 overs. Andy Emery struck in the 6th over when Bobby drove a ball to Mike Gerits at Extra-cover for 11 and 32 for 1. Naitik Mewada then faced a bowling change as Sadish Sivaji and Harry Archer took over the bowling.

Adam Hitchcott took over the keeper’s gloves from Sadish. Sammi almost caught Ashirvad but couldn’t quite get to the ball. Sadish got battered by Naitik and was quickly replaced by Aditya Gosavi. The Mutants picked up the pace and reached 77 for 1 off 10 overs. Aditya was having problems bowling straight but he still managed to get Naitik caught by Harry at Mid-on for 20 with the score on 80. Subrato took the field and got the first 6 of the match but he didn’t last long as Captain Butterfingers held onto a catch at Deep mid-wicket and he went for 11 with the score at 95 for 3 in the 13th over.

Drinks were taken early during the 15th as Ashirvad was caught for 50 by Luke Stokes off Sree Kuttan’s second ball at Mid-wicket on 105 for 4. After drinks the Mutants picked up the pace and scored at about 10 per over, helped by numerous wides from most but not all bowlers. Neeraj and Noppon Senamontree pushed the score along quite briskly as Andy sought ways to keep the run rate down with frequent bowler changes. The next wicket to fall was Neeraj for 31, caught by Andy who had cleaned his fingers, off Sadish in the 20th over, 145 for 5.

The Mutants continued to score briskly as Balaji came and went for 6 caught by Harry for 6 off Aditya. PCC keep taking wickets but the runs kept flowing, 163/6 in the 21st. Andre returned to the attack but was expensive, however he bowled Noppon for 22 on the last ball of his 5 overs. 191 for 7. The last over by Sadish got somewhat keystone cops-ish as the Mutants suffered 2 runouts, Mashid 17 and Preetish 0, on consecutive balls and finished in 201 for 9. Aditya had been the pick of the PCC bowlers, despite his 8 wides, with 3 for 35 off 5.



201 was going to be a monumental chase but it was possible and PCC so nearly made it. PCC opened with Luke and Mike against Noppon and Mahsid Faheem. The first two overs produced 12 runs and then both openers started to swing the bat. Mahsid was replaced by Neeraj who was replaced by Bobby in the 6th over as the score reached 48 for 0 and the required run rate was being met.

Noppon was replaced by Subrato in the 7th over and was immediately hit for three 6’s by Luke. Bobby had some good overs but it was Subrato that struck when he had Harry trapped LBW for 27. Harry said it was going down leg, but every batsman says that. 78 for 1 in the 9th and nothing between the teams. Mike went out but 4 balls later was adjudged LBW to Bobby for just 3 at 81 for 2. Adam went out and was dropped of his first ball at backward Point. Luke passed his 50 in the 13th over but was dismissed for 62 in the 14th at 111 for 3 when he was caught by Harsh Bhamuvani off Neeraj.





He was replaced by Sadish. Ashirvad bowled the 15th over and a 6 at the end helped PCC to 124 for 3 and a lead over the Mutants by just 12 runs. After drinks, the Mutants tightened up the bowling as Adam and Sadish found it to get runs. Both Harsh and Noppon bowled well over the next 5 overs with only 29 runs being conceded and the wicket of Sadish caught by Jitan of Harsh for 11. He was replaced by Andre in the 18th, but by the 20th over the required run rate had risen to 10.

At that point Adam was bowled by Noppon for 17 on 153 for 5 in the 21st over. Jainish Parikh went for a Golden Duck, bowled by Noppon who could not get a hat-trick via Sammy. 153 for 6 was the last wicket to fall but there was only 1 run off the over. Only 3 off the 22nd and things were looking desperate. 10 of the 23rd provided some hope and then Andre hit 22 off the 24th over, needing 13 off the last. Good bowling by Neeraj only yielded 7 and there was no 6 off the last ball. The Mutants won by 5 runs as PCCs valiant effort was for nought. Nippon was the Mutants best bowler at 2 for 21 off 5. The man of the match was awarded to Ashirvad for his 50.

PCC would like to thank their supporters and sponsors, the Outback Bar, the Magic Bar and the PSG. It is much appreciated.



































