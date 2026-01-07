Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn bestows food provisions to support border troops

BANGKOK, Thailand – Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has graciously bestowed dry food provisions to the Suranaree Task Force as a gesture of support for military personnel carrying out border defense duties, boosting morale among troops stationed in the area.







The provisions included 400 kilograms of pork, chicken, and Chinese sausages to be used in meal preparation for the soldiers. The donation was received by Major General Sompop Pharawet, commander of the Suranaree Task Force, at the task force headquarters.

The royal benevolence was warmly received by personnel, who expressed deep appreciation for the care extended to them while performing their duties in safeguarding national security. (NNT)



































