My Bar Golf Society celebrates St. Patrick’s Cup in style

PATTAYA, Thailand – My Bar Golf Society embraced the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day with a vibrant and well-attended St. Patrick’s Cup, as MyBar was decked out in green for the traditional morning coffee. The festive atmosphere carried onto the fairways, where a strong field of 22 players teed off under sunny skies and a gentle breeze at Pattaya Country Club.

With the course in excellent condition, scoring proved exceptional, and it quickly became clear that anything less than 40 points would not trouble the prize list. Leading the charge were Mark Bromwich and Willem Lasonder, both posting superb rounds of 42 Stableford points. Mark edged ahead on countback to claim the St. Patrick’s Cup, leaving Willem in a well-earned second place. John Dean followed closely with an impressive 41 points to take third.

A special “growth winner” category added extra intrigue, with Sam Jeffery taking the honours on 25 points, narrowly beating Dave Smith on countback. Meanwhile, the much-discussed “super green spoon” found its way into the hands of Bob Edwards, who accepted the distinction with enthusiasm.

Near pins were shared among Sam Jeffery, Dave Smith, John Dean, and Nigel Irving, rounding off a competitive and entertaining day.







The society extended special thanks to Seamus O’Connor for initiating the event, while Mark Bromwich also earned praise for serving breakfast to the early starters. Appreciation was also given to Don for a fine meal back at MyBar, Michael Cunningham for sponsoring the third prize, and once again to Mark for surprising winners with MyBar shirts.

On Thursday, March 19, a smaller but enthusiastic group of ten players assembled at Crystal Bay Golf Club. While the weather remained favourable, the course showed signs of strain from limited watering, with dry patches across the fairways, though the greens held up well.



Rising above the conditions was Robert Charbonneau, who delivered a standout performance with 42 Stableford points, highlighted by seven pars on the back nine. Mick Bryan followed with a strong 39 points to secure second place.

On this occasion, the spoon went to Maurice, who accepted the result in good humour, embodying the friendly spirit that defines the My Bar Golf Society.



































