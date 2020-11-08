Moxey has a welcome win at Pattana

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Friday, Nov. 5

Pattana B+C

Stableford

Tuesday, November 3, our three golfers enjoyed a day at Treasure Hill in nice, breezy weather. The condition of the course is just about as good as we have seen in recent times. After being given an early start, the group made good time until coming upon a five ball. A slight slowing on the ninth fairway before being called through, enabled a fairly quick round.







Friday, we doubled our number of players to six, who all enjoyed another golf course that has returned to the condition we have come to know. The B and C fairways are cut to a good height and the greens are running with good pace. And that pesky rough has been cut back and is now playable.

Steve Moxey has been, at times, lamenting his handicap blow out, but having an extra shot or two has given him some confidence. His best score for a while, of 38 points, landed him another Green Jacket.







Gerard Lambert, of the French connection, reckons he would have beaten Moxey if he didn’t have so many putts on the last green. Not a bad score though, 36 points for second place.

Winners at Pattana

1st Place – Steve Moxey (12) – 38 pts

2nd Place – Gerard Lambert (22) – 36 pts









The weather is now becoming very pleasant with blue skies and mostly a nice breeze around, making golfing a bit easier.

Scoring was good today as the worst score of the group was 32 points, so everyone was fairly happy with that.





