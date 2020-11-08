Aaron becomes third winner in Jomtien Bar Boss Charity Event

The third Jomtien Bar Boss Charity event was held in Old Town located in Soi Welcome on the 6th of November. Prior commitments meant that Hemmingways and Champions were unable to attend and apologies were sent by both owners. Despite their absence, it was still a highly successful night with some excellent pool played.







The draw threw up some very interesting matches with Mr and Mrs Clansman drawn together for the first match and Mr and Mrs Richmond (aka President Trump and First Lady) drawn to play each other in the second match. Not surprisingly the ladies won both matches which resulted in their male partners being able to sleep peacefully in their own beds rather than spending the night in the doghouse as was threatened by their loving partners.

The 3rd match saw a repeat of the final of two weeks ago with Ivan of Old Town paired against Andy of Enjoy Paradise. Andy won the encounter two weeks ago but in a keenly fought contest, it was Ivan who triumphed in this encounter. All was not lost for Andy, however, who went into the losers section of the double elimination format.





Once again, the ladies in the tournament played very well with Kung of the Clansman reaching the semifinals of the winners section.

As the tournament progressed, Aaron of Enjoy Paradise defeated Ivan of Old Town in the winners section to reach the final where he would play Andy, also from Enjoy Paradise, who defeated Karl of J Bar in the double elimination losers section.

Once again some excellent pool was witnessed with Aaron coming out on top to become the 3rd winner of the event.

As in the previous events, a raffle was held with prizes being donated by Richmond Bar, Clansman, J Bar, Happy Bou and Old Town. Once again, Paul from Richmond donated a Liverpool shirt for the raffle. When asked why he doesn’t donate one of his beloved Manchester United shirts his reply was that no one would buy a raffle ticket.









The fortnightly Jomtien Bar Boss Charity Event is run in conjunction with the Richmond Charity Shop which is in Soi Welcome and is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 14.00 to 18.00. We are continually looking for clothes, toys, etc. with all proceeds going towards free food for the local population.

Once again, a hugely successful evening was had and special thanks should go to the patrons and staff of Old Town for hosting the event.



















