Gary Lees excels at Soi Dao as Seamus O’Connor dominates Pattavia golf courses

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Monday 28 October and Tuesday 29 October, the Mabprachan Golf Society made their much-anticipated trip to Soi Dao. Following a pleasant drive, the group arrived at the resort around 11 a.m. and teed off shortly after lunch. Despite recent rains, the course remained in good shape under clear, sunny skies. However, with no carts allowed on the fairways, there was plenty of walking, making it a challenging two days.

On the first day, Sam Jeffery played consistently to lead with 34 points, while Gary Lees narrowly claimed the runner-up spot over Dave Smith on a countback. Near pins were secured by Gary Lees and Allan Cassin.









The group enjoyed a relaxing evening with a delightful dinner before gearing up for the second round on Tuesday. The course had dried out a bit, but it still posed a challenge. Gary Lees and Neil Harvey rose to the occasion, both finishing with 33 points, with Gary clinching the top spot on countback.







Near pins were taken by Dave Smith, Allan Cassin, and Gary Lees. Over the two-day outing, Gary Lees emerged as the overall champion with his impressive play. 1st Place: Gary Lees (31) – 33 points, 2nd Place: Neil Harvey (23) – 33 points

Thursday, October 31, saw the group back in action at Pattavia, with new member John Gaynor joining. The course was in top condition, and the weather was ideal for a competitive round. Notably, all players scored in the thirties or above, making for an impressive showing across the board.

Seamus O’Connor stole the show with an outstanding 42 points, taking first place. Bob Edwards followed closely with 39 points, edging out John Gaynor and Allan Cassin on countback. Neil Harvey took home the spoon for the day. Near pins went to Bob Edwards, Mark Bromwich, Seamus O’Connor, and Dave Smith.

1st Place: Seamus O’Connor (28) – 42 points, 2nd Place: Bob Edwards (10) – 39 points, 3rd Place: John Gaynor (28) – 39 points, 4th Place: Allan Cassin (13) – 39 points.





































