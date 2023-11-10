Mabprachan Golf Society dominates Emerald and Pleasant Valley links

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – Emerald Golf Course

The Mabprachan Golf Society gathered at Emerald Golf Course on Tuesday, remembering the challenges of the sandy greens from the previous month. However, this time, the course showed significant improvement despite the recent rain, maintaining good conditions. The fairways, though wet, didn’t offer much roll, creating an interesting playing field on the overcast day with a gentle breeze that later gave way to sunshine.







While the course presented its challenges, the golfers embraced the game. Patrick Troy displayed excellent form and consistency, securing the top spot with an impressive 34 stableford points. Allan Cassin claimed the runner-up position with 32 points, edging out David Lea in a countback.

Near pins were skillfully claimed by Jonathan Pratt, Dave Lea, and Patrick Troy.

Patrick Troy (34) – 34 points

Allan Cassin (12) – 32 points

David Lea (18) – 32 points







Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Pleasant Valley Golf Course

Thursday’s golfing excursion led the Mabprachan Golf Society to Pleasant Valley, where the weather was delightful with sunshine and no rain. Despite the course showing signs of the recent rainfall, with soft fairways and a lack of roll, the golfers enjoyed the day. An extra challenge awaited them as the blue tees were positioned next to the black tees, testing their skills.







Not everyone was enamored with the tee positions, but the low handicappers in the group showcased their prowess. Allan Cassin maintained his excellent form, securing victory with an impressive 39 stableford points. Bob Edwards claimed the runner-up position with a commendable 35 points.

Near pins were skillfully taken by Dave Smith, Allan Cassin, and Bob Edwards.

Allan Cassin (12) – 39 points

Bob Edwards (10) – 35 points



























