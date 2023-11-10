Japanese tourist pickpocketed on baht-bus in Pattaya

A Japanese tourist fell victim to theft in Pattaya. Mr. Toshiak Shinohe, a Japanese national, reported to the Pattaya City Police Station after being pickpocketed while riding a Songthaew taxi or a modified pickup truck (baht-bus) to accommodate passengers along Soi Bua Khao Pattaya, November 9.







He recounted that he and a friend were on the Songthaew when two ladyboys sat beside him. They were engaged in conversation to distract his attention. When the women departed, Shinohe discovered his wallet missing along with 40,000 Thai baht, 100,000 yen (approximately 23,000 baht), various ATMs and identification cards. He then filed a complaint with the police. (TNA)





































