Thailand earns better Doing Business ranking

BANGKOK – Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak is aiming to make Thailand one of the top 20 in the World Bank’s Doing Business Index next year, ordering the Office of the Public Sector Development Commission to raise public awareness of this matter.

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak presided over a meeting on improving the country’s Doing Business score in the World Bank’s ranking. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Finance Uttama Saowanayon, the Office of the Public Sector Development Commission (OPDC) Secretary General Pakorn Nilprapunt and delegates from related agencies.

Officials in this meeting discussed the latest Doing Business index for 2020 from the World Bank, on which Thailand is ranked 21st, which is a 6 position improvement from last year. The country has received higher scores in the Starting a Business category at 92.4, higher than last year 92.3.

The DPM said this improvement shows that Thailand is a grade A student, adding that the government now aims to improve the country’s ranking to be in the top 20 next year, through improvements in areas such as international trade.

He has ordered the OPDC to raise public awareness fn the Doing Business ranking, stressing that the reduction of obstacles and implementation of more business-friendly regulations will help attract more investment, which will improve business performance and the national economy.