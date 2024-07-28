IOC issues apology for wrong identification of Republic of Korea team during Olympic opening ceremony

PARIS, France – In response to the misidentification of the Republic of Korea’s National Olympic Committee (KSOC) team during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has personally apologized to President Yoon Suk-yeol of the Republic of Korea. The error, which occurred in the audio broadcast of the ceremony, has been attributed to human error, for which the IOC has expressed deep regret.









President Bach made the apology during a telephone call, accompanied by Étienne Thobois, CEO of Paris 2024; Yiannis Exarchos, CEO of Olympic Broadcasting Services; and Lee Kee-heung, IOC Member and President of the KSOC. They collectively conveyed their sincere apologies to President Yoon and emphasized their commitment to preventing such errors in the future.





In the same call, President Bach also took the opportunity to congratulate President Yoon on the Republic of Korea’s first medal at the Paris 2024 Games. The country’s athletes secured a silver medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event, marking a significant achievement early in the competition.

The IOC’s acknowledgment and apology underscore its dedication to upholding the integrity and respect of all participating nations in the Olympic Games.





































