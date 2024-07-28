UN Secretary-General António Guterres voices strong support for the International Olympic Committee

PARIS, France – UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed unwavering support for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) amid a world plagued by escalating conflicts and suffering. In a recent statement, Guterres highlighted the significance of the Olympic Truce and the unifying spirit of the Olympic Games, urging global leaders to embrace peace and cooperation.









“Thank you very much. I want to express the deep support – the total support – of the United Nations to the International Olympic Committee,” Guterres began. “We live in a divided world, where conflicts are proliferating in a dramatic way. The horrendous suffering in Gaza, the seemingly endless war in Ukraine, terrible suffering from Sudan to the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), from the Sahel to Myanmar.”







Guterres emphasized the historical importance of the Olympic Truce, the first real peace initiative recorded in history, and its relevance today as the Olympic Games approach. “At a moment like this, it’s important to say that the first real peace initiative recorded in history was the Olympic Truce. And so, at a moment in which the Olympic Games are going to start, it’s time to remind the world of the importance of the Olympic Truce and to make the world understand that we must silence the guns,” he said. “Nothing is more contrary to conflict than the Olympic experience.”

He praised the Olympic Games as a symbol of universality, diversity, cooperation, and loyal competition. Guterres called for countries to unite with the same spirit of fairness as the athletes who will compete. “The Olympic Games are a symbol of universality and diversity. A symbol of cooperation and loyal competition, instead of division and conflict. And so, this is the moment in which my strong appeal is for countries to come together with the same spirit as athletes, who will be coming together during the Olympic Games in fairness.”









Guterres expressed deep gratitude to the IOC for allowing a refugee team to compete in the Olympics again, reflecting on his decade-long tenure as High Commissioner for Refugees. “I would like to express my deep gratitude for what the International Olympic Committee has done to allow a refugee team to compete in the Olympics once again. I was High Commissioner for Refugees for 10 years, and it’s important to leave no one behind, and not to leave behind those who were forced to flee, to leave their countries, and have the same rights to practice sport as any other citizen of the world,” he stated.





Additionally, Guterres commended the IOC’s commitment to sustainability and the Sustainable Development Goals, noting the carbon-neutral status of the events and efforts to ensure accessibility for people with disabilities. “The Olympic Games are showing a remarkable example in their commitment to sustainability and to the Sustainable Development Goals. I believe that the events themselves will be carbon neutral, which is a remarkable achievement. And I also know, in this context of protection of the vulnerable people in the world, that an enormous effort was made to facilitate the access of people with disabilities to fully enjoy the Olympic Games in Paris.”

In closing, Guterres reaffirmed the UN’s support for the IOC and expressed hope for the success of the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. “And so, once again, I want to express our support to the International Olympic Committee. And our wish is that these Olympic Games in Paris, la Ville lumière, will be a fantastic success,” he concluded.





































