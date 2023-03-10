International Series Thailand doubles down on US$25,000 contribution to Bright Dawn Foundation

The International Series has once again chosen the Bright Dawn Foundation to be the benefactor of its CSR initiative in Thailand as competition gets under way at Black Mountain Golf Club today.

The Thai children’s charity has now received US$50,000 from The International Series, which launched in Thailand in 2022, with this year’s cheque handed over by the Asian Tour’s Commissioner & CEO, Cho Minn Thant.







Bright Dawn’s mission is to improve the lives of low-income Thai children around rural Hua Hin through the provision of healthcare and educational support to the primary schools they attend.

Donny Nimmo, CEO, Bright Dawn Foundation, said: “Our gratitude towards everyone involved in selecting us as beneficiaries cannot be overstated – this is a significant sum that will vastly improve the lives of the children in our care. Getting this money from the Asian Tour is honestly a godsend.”







Set up 13 years ago, the charity now supports 700 children across five schools. This week’s donation of US$25,000 will support ongoing healthcare and education programs, including annual medicals and provision of eye tests and glasses to those who need them.

The educational program is specifically focused around practical skills for use in later life, and includes speaking and reading in English and Thai, plus the provision of computers for IT skills including coding.

Nimmo added: “We are looking more at agriculture, cradle to grave, with market gardens and a fishpond. They grow fruit and vegetables, which the kids see the lifespan of from planting through to being served in the school canteens. Anything we think can be used as a practical vocational skill.”

The foundation is also now involved in what it calls ‘special projects’, building libraries, reading rooms, first aid rooms, outdoor gyms and classrooms, where necessary, at each of the schools.







The International Series comprises of 10 enhanced Asian Tour events at world class venues, featuring elevated prize funds, and welcoming golfing talent from every continent and tour.

Committed to the communities of the places it visits, The International Series’ CSR initiative offers US$25,000 to a broad range of initiatives targeting education, environmental sustainability, golf development programs, and the well-being of communities in the short and long term.

The ground-breaking series will visit a further seven countries following Thailand, with its aim to donate to local causes to help further the development of each region.



Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO of the Asian Tour, said: “It’s hugely important for us at the Asian Tour and The International Series to be able to contribute to the communities that support us.

“The Asian Tour has been coming to Black Mountain for the last decade. In fact the first tournament here was in 2009. We visit Hua Hin on a regular basis. We have several tournaments per year here, we host qualifying school here and to give back to the community that supports us so much over the years is fantastic.

“It’s really good for us to visit the school and see what they do with our own two eyes. To see the kids in the school in the playground, learning how to use computers, seeing the facilities that have been provided through the Bright Dawn Foundation is remarkable. It’s a great initiative and it’s great for us to be here.”







Bright Dawn Foundation Statement

Thank you very much. It is a great honour for us to be the Asian Tour’s chosen charity partner in Hua Hin, and a personal thank you to those involved in choosing us.

This incredibly generous donation is a very significant amount of money for Bright Dawn. Our focus remains healthcare and practical education for about 700 kids from lower income families in the five primary schools we support in Hua Hin.

We believe your donation makes a real difference and goes a long way towards improving and hopefully changing these kids’ lives. We offer, as our motto suggests, a hand up, not a handout.







Of course, none of it would even be possible without the Bright Dawn team, Jill, Mike, Nita, Nace, Opal and Jang of whom I am always in awe. We also have a fantastic and loyal group of donors, but this is even more welcome at a time when donation income can be so variable due to the current global economic climate.

If there are any philanthropists out there looking for a safe pair of hands, please look at our website, www.brightdawnfoundation.org Other than that, I hope this is another successful week for The Asian Tour and that Black Mountain and Hua Hin remain a fixture on the Tour Card.

Donny Nimmo

CEO

Bright Dawn Foundation