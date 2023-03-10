6 million European tourists expected to visit Thailand this year

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has said it expects more than 6 million European tourists to visit Thailand in 2023, along with total revenue of 420 billion baht for the country. This accounts for roughly 80% of the pre-pandemic total, as part of the total revenue of 1.5 trillion baht by year-end.







TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn expressed confidence in Thailand’s ability to remain a top Asian destination for European markets at ITB Berlin 2023. He emphasized the pent-up desire for tourism among Europeans, which he believes will continue for another 1-2 years, helping Thailand in maintaining its traditional markets such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and Russia.

Despite the high expectations, Yuthasak acknowledged that obstacles still remain, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the risk of recession, insufficient flight capacity, and a labor shortage in the tourism industry.







To combat these challenges, TAT’s “Visit Thailand Year 2023” campaign will target quality markets seeking more meaningful travel experiences and responsible tourism. The agency also plans to pivot its focus to the Middle East and China in the second quarter, which is typically the low season for European tourists.

TAT, at the same time, plans to increase the length of stay for tourist visas and visas on arrival from 30 to 45 days and 15 to 30 days, respectively, to help maintain consistent income. However, the plan to extend the scheme from March 31 to the end of the year still requires cabinet approval. (NNT)



























