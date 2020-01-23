He’s back, Steve Younger takes advantage of his nemesis not playing

PSC Growling Swan Golf, played out of “Bogey’s Bar & Grill”

Monday, Jan. 20 Treasure Hill G.C. Stableford.

Nine golfers signed up to have a crack at Monday’s venue Treasure Hill. We are still struggling with numbers, and this is such a good course. The only good to come out of this was the general lack of numbers at and on the course. “High Season’ Hmmmmmm!

The course was, as always, in great nic. They appear to have plenty of water as, unlike other courses, it did not appear to be too dry.

The weather was good to us but as the day got longer the mercury did rise making the last hour on the course a little uncomfortable. Late starts do not suit us, and that’s for sure.

We were playing one flight only and again we were only playing the four near the pin novelties, no long first putts.

It was Steve Younger that had bounced back and came up trumps on the day, two points was the difference between first and second. Second home was recently returned Dave Maw falling two shots from the lead. Finishing in third place was (never far from the money) Keith Buchanan.

Winners from Treasure Hill GC.

1st Steve Younger (14) 33 pts.

2nd Dave Maw (18) 31 pts.

3rd Keith Buchanan (36) 30 pts.

NEAR pins: #2 Steve Younger, #6 Keith Buchanan, #13 Mark Stapleton, and #17 Steve Younger.