Golf Tips: What are Golf Guides?

When most people think of a golf guide, they think in terms of information that will help them find a golf course. There are a wide variety of golf guides online and there should be no difficulty finding one that will help you to decide which course(s) you would enjoy playing.

Golf guide websites are very accurate and informative about golf courses located all over. Every site should give you a course profile. The profile should include information such as the name of the club pro, complete course details, green fees, restaurant facilities and any other information that would help you make an informed decision. The course specifications should also be available along with any other course information. Some of the websites have all sorts of other helpful information also.

There are some sites that include volumes of information with such topics as golf equipment, golf instruction, golf vacations, golf real estate, golf jobs and even golf gifts. They can even make arrangements for you to find a new golfing partner or learn about U.S.G.A. and RGA Rules.











