Pattaya, Jomtien see high waves, thunderstorms this weekend

Chonburi and Eastern Part Weather

Scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds mostly in Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, PrachinBuri, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-32 °C. Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and about 2 meters in thundershowers areas.





During 24 – 26 Apr, isolated to scattered thunderstorms with gusty wind. Minimum temperature 23-27 °C. Maximum temperature 32-37°C. During 27 – 30 Apr, day hot. Isolated thundershowers. Minimum temperature 24-28 °C. Maximum temperature 35-39°C. Southeasterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershower areas.











