Thailand reports 15 new Covid-19 cases, no new deaths

BANGKOK, April 24 – Thailand on Friday reported 15 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total to 2,854 but no additional deaths related to the virus in the past 24 hours across the country.





The death toll remains at 50.

Spokesman of the Center for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr. Taweesilp Wisanuyotin said 60 more patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total recovery cases to 2,490. The total 314 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals.

Out of all new infections, nine cases had close contact with previous patients. Four new cases in this group were reported in Bangkok, four others in Phuket and one in Songkhla.

Other new cases comprised one returnee from overseas, one visitor to crowded place in Pathum Thani and four cases were found in proactive screening in local communities in Yala province. (TNA)













