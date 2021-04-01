Fitz Club’s annual tennis championship returns to Royal Cliff Pattaya April 2-4 2021

Pattaya, Thailand – Mark your calendars! The highly anticipated annual Fitz Club Tennis Tournament will return from 2 – 4 April 2021 to the Royal Cliff Hotels Group. We invite all Tennis fans to come and watch! There will be lots of food, drinks and exciting matches to keep you entertained throughout the weekend. This year’s category is 35+ Men Singles for tennis players of all skill levels. 20 players will fight it out to get their name on the Fitz Club Champions board and win lots of prizes. What makes this event so popular is the round-robin format in which all competitors are guaranteed to play several matches in one of the best Tennis clubs in Thailand.





Sponsored by Siam Daikin Sales Co., Ltd, Carabao Group, Yonex Thailand, Dunlop Thailand, T&T Aluminum, Fur-right, VC Fabric, Meiji and Supply Gallery, this tournament could not have happened without the support from these lovely sponsors who are supporting Pattaya with its grand vision of being a top sports destination. Approaching its 13th year, the Fitz Club Tennis Tournament continues to promote fitness, sports, and recreation, especially to more senior players. The newly resurfaced courts have been installed with new LED lights so they will be as bright as the daylight during night-time enabling players to experience a Grand Slam tournament vibe.



Royal Cliff aims to build a Tennis and sports community in Pattaya and allow more senior players the opportunity to stay active, improve their game and get more socially connected. It continually makes a positive difference in the lives of athletes who are given the chance to play, have fun and develop a lifetime appreciation for the sport.





Moreover, Royal Cliff wants to help support Pattaya to become the best Asian destination for family and sports. Preventive measures against COVID-19 will be in place during the tournament which will follow government guidance when it comes to health, social distancing and hygiene. These include temperature checks, no handshakes, the use of hand sanitizers and social distancing guidelines for the spectators.







With 3 days of blockbuster tennis, the Fitz Club Tennis Tournament remains one of Pattaya’s most highly anticipated sports events of the year. Playing slots are limited, so don’t miss out on the fun and competition of this very popular event and register now! Friends, fans and supporters are especially welcome to view the matches and support loved ones in action! For more information or to register for the tournament, please email: [email protected], visit https://www.royalcliff.com/tennis-tournament.php or call +6638250421 ext 2621. Registration will close on 22 March 2021.







Fitz Club – Racquets, Health & Fitness has been frequented by top ATP players including Mikhail Youzhny, Denis Istomin and Nikolay Davydenko who has set up tennis camp here frequently. The Tennis courts are of the same standard as the Australian Open so top players choose Fitz Club to get used to the conditions to prepare for the big grand slam tournament. Renowned as the leading luxury sports center in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard region, it is fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including excellent cardio machines, 7 floodlit tennis courts, 2 air-conditioned squash courts, swimming pool, table tennis and sauna & steam rooms.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, please visit www.royalcliff.com and www.facebook.com/fitzclub













