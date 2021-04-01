2021 Top of the Gulf Regatta to take place in November

Bangkok, 31 March 2021 – Organisers of Thailand’s Top of the Gulf Regatta presented by Ocean Marina have confirmed that the regatta will take place in November this year. With Ocean Marina Yacht Club currently undergoing a comprehensive reimagining, the new and expanded Ocean Marina Yacht Club will be open and ready to host regatta participants in November and the dates will be announced in the official Notice of Race in due course.



Celebrating the ‘new’ yacht club and the hospitality of South East Asia’s largest marina, organisers of the regatta are looking forward to welcoming sailors to compete in a variety of classes from Optimists and dinghies, to catamarans and keelboats, including the S\V14 Para Sailing Championship.







Speaking of the 2021 plans, William Gasson, Co-Chairman of the Top of the Gulf Regatta Organising Committee said, “We will celebrate the re-opening of Ocean Marina Yacht Club and support Thailand’s tourism recovery by hosting the Top of the Gulf Regatta in November this year. We are working closely with local authorities and stakeholders to ensure all measures align with government advice and that the regatta will be safe and fun for everyone.







“With preparations already underway for 2021, we have also set the dates for 2022 when the regatta will return to its regular date slot. The 2022 regatta will take place 30 April to 4 May, 2022.”

Famed for its diversity of classes, excellent marina facilities and onshore apres regatta scene, the 17th Top of the Gulf Regatta presented by Ocean Marina will take place in November 2021 at Ocean Marina Yacht Club.













