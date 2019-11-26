Denis Steele gets home by a point in a close finish

PSC Growling Swan Golf played out of “Bogey’s Bar & Grill.”

Thursday, 21 November Eastern Star G.C. Stableford.

It was eight golfers that decided to have a crack at Eastern Star.

Not a long report as there is not that much to report. The course was in good shape and with vouchers it wasn’t priced too bad, and of course the place was empty of punters. The weather was good to us, so all in all it was set for a good day’s golf.

Eight golfers afforded us to play one division or one flight with all novelties up for grabs.

Denis Steele had his game on and took all in front, although it was a tight finish with the solitary shot separating 1st to 3rd. Denis ended the day with 38 points one in front of second and third who were to be separated by the countback. Winning the countback and getting second spot was Bill “Shooter” McGarvie. Third home was a newcomer Gary Bingham.

1st Denis Steele (18) 38 pts.

2nd Bill McGarvie (12) 37 pts.

3rd Gary Bingham (20) 37 pts.

Near the pin: 3. Bill McGarvie, 6. Denis Steele, 13. Denis Steele, and 17. Bill McGarvie.

Long first putt: 9. Gary Bingham and 18. Glenn Smith.

Back at Bogey’s we welcomed Gary Bingham but sadly we bid farewell to two golfers leaving us, Gary Bingham & Bill Shooter McGarvie. Well guys you will be sadly missed, let’s wish you safe travels and hope that we see you again soon.