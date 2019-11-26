Cannabis Extraction Technologies seminar

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Public Health has held the second academic seminar on Cannabis Extraction Technologies, to collect cannabis extraction know-how from past to present, and provide an exchange platform for cannabis product use in medicine.

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) Permanent Secretary Sukhum Karnchanapimai said, at the seminar, that the MOPH has been improving management systems and proceeding with legal amendments to enable studies, research and development of medical cannabis after the government legalized cannabis for medical use.

The ministry aims to add cannabis products into the national medication list and the health security system, to provide patients with more treatment options under the supervision of doctors. The MOPH has also been working with educational institutes, resulting in the first cannabis medicine course in Thailand, to be offered at Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University.

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) Director General Marut Jirasetasiri has given a lecture on cannabis extract products in Thai medicine, covering a behavioral analysis project which monitors cannabis oil applications and users’ quality of life. This research project is being conducted at 22 hospitals nationwide.

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization President Sophon Mekthon then gave a lecture on cannabis extracts and medical products according to international standards, where he covered types of cannabis cultivation, categorized as indoor, outdoor and greenhouse.

He gave the example of the high cost of indoor cultivation, which yields a high quality harvest and requires specialized care, while greenhouse cultivation costs less, providing high quality harvests three times a year, which is proven to be the most suitable cultivation method for Thailand.

Afterwards, the Herb And Thai Traditional Medicine Development Division Director Somnuk Suchitanavanich gave a lecture on Dr. Decha’s cannabis oil recipe, produced by DTAM, stressing that the manufacturing processes are under strict medical and scientific quality control protocols.

Chao Phraya Aphaiphubet Hospital’s chief of Thai medicine and herbs strategy, Supaporn Pitiporn, then talked about things patients should know before starting their treatment with cannabis products, as cannabis products are not the first choice of treatment recommended, but rather supplemental treatments administered in parallel with other protocols. With cannabis treatments, patients must be aware of expected benefits and potential risks.