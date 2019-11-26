Beter is Best

PSC Golf from Cafe Kronborg
Monday 11th November Mountain Shadow Stableford
Mountain Shadow was the test on Monday. We had a group of 17, teeing off the white tees, with a stiff breeze behind us at the first. The breeze made the conditions ideal to play in, but made some of the holes into the wind quite tricky. The A flight players seemed to cope better with the conditions as can be seen from the scores.
With the cut being at 22, Lotte Boskov took the B flight honours by six shots from Patrick Poussier in second place.
The A flight was closely contested between Mashi Kaneta and Rob Brown, both with 39 points, but Rob had 22 on the back 9. Arne Max Pedersen could only get third place with a fine 37 points.
A flight
1st Rob Brown (7) 39 pts (22 back 9)
2nd Mashi Kaneta (17) 39 pts (19 back 9)
3rd Arne Max Pedersen (22) 37 pts
B flight
1st Lotte Boskov (23) 35 pts
2nd Patrick Poussier (25) 29 pts
3rd Jan Lovgreen (24) 28 pts
Near pins: #8 Jan Lovgreen #17 Patrick Poussier
Long Putts: #9 Gordon Clegg #18 Karen Brown
Thursday 14th November Pattavia Stableford
Fourteen golfers of various nationalities headed up the 331 to Pattavia. We started under overcast skies and a fresh breeze but by the back nine it was sunny and getting very hot. The course was in its usual condition. Putts that were uphill and straight were easy anything else was impossible to most.
Scoring was pretty average except for Karl Beter who was, by far, the best. Karl easily won the B flight by 4 shots.
The scores in the A flight were even more ordinary, with Henning Olsen winning a close fought podium. Tony Leece taking second place with an impressive 20 points on the back 9.
A flight 0-21
1st Henning Olsen (21) 32 pts
2nd Tony Leece (20) 31 pts (20 back 9)
3rd Rob Brown (7) 31 pts (16 back 9)
B flight
1st Karl Beter (35) 38 pts
2nd Karen Brown (29) 34 pts
3rd Kai Aabling (23) 30 pts
Long Putts: #9 Kai Aabling #18 Jan Lovgreen