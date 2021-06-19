Dave McKey’s winning new shoes at Pattana Golf Course

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Friday, June 18

Pattana Sports Resort and Golf Course B+A

Stableford

Dave McKey has had some good scores in recent times, many in the high thirties, but hasn’t managed to wear the Green Jacket since our last game of 2020, New Year’s Eve, in fact.







That consistency and a new pair of golf shoes that fit very comfortably has seen Dave get a better grip on the ground to enable him to score 38 points and be the best of the small field of 10 starters.

It is no surprise to find that George Mueller is back in the placings, after missing out last round. The ‘Bridesmaid’ is having some consistently good form.







However, what was a surprise, is to see that George actually won a countback.

His score of 36 points was the same as Paul Anderson but, this time, George had the better back nine and, so, another second place.

It was a good result for the top three place getters as each of them has been in good form for a while now.

Winners at Pattana

1st Place – Dave McKey (20) – 38 pts

2nd Place – George Mueller (15) – 36 pts c/back

3rd Place – Paul Anderson (21) – 36 pts







Pattana golf course was very quiet, with two Pattaya Societies, a couple of five balls and not many more. Disappointing when considering the ongoing terrific price of 1100 baht all-in.

The fairways are in very good condition but some heavy recent rain made them soft and, although carts stayed off the fairways, they did drive in the rough, and even the odd sortie to a fairway, where possible, so not too bad.









The greens here have had their problems recently, but the man in charge of them, Derek, assured us that a lot of recent work is bringing them right back to their best. However, it can be seen on the two nines we played, that there has already been improvement since our visit two weeks ago.

The dark clouds looked high enough to not produce rain, but they did. A brief shower that lasted for about three holes wasn’t enough to stop the first group, which finished the round, uninterrupted, in good time.



















