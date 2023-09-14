Community unity and sportsmanship shine at preschool sports event

Pattaya, Thailand – In a spirited effort to promote community engagement and healthy lifestyles among the younger generation, Tipvimol Homkachorn, Deputy Mayor of Banglamung Sub-district Municipality, inaugurated an exciting preschool sports competition at the Child Development Center on August 31.

In line with their community-focused mission, Banglamung Sub-district Municipality launched a policy that prioritizes the nurturing of sportsmanship within the community. The primary objective was to encourage children and adolescents to adopt a lifestyle that places physical and mental well-being at the forefront. The event also emphasized the values of teamwork, empathy, and the effective utilization of leisure time.







The competition commenced with a burst of enthusiasm as three teams, distinguished by their vibrant green, pink, and yellow colors, wholeheartedly participated in the inaugural sports activity: “Throwing the Ball into the Basket.” The atmosphere buzzed with excitement and camaraderie, serving as a testament to the community’s dedication to healthy competition and active living.







As the event drew to a close, the deserving winners from each team stood tall, proudly receiving medals as tokens of recognition for their unwavering dedication and sportsmanship. This initiative not only spotlighted the municipality’s commitment to fostering a sense of community but also underscored the significance of instilling positive values and a love for physical activity from a young age.

















