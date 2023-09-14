Pattaya Sutthawat Games 2023 fosters youth well-being and sportsmanship

Pattaya, Thailand – A vibrant display of youthful energy and community spirit filled the air at Wat Sutthawat School as Winai Inpitak, Mayor of Nongprue Municipality, presided over the grand opening ceremony of the Sutthawat Games for the academic year 2023.

The event commenced with a burst of enthusiasm as Kanyapatch Suyanang, a student representative, delivered an inspiring address that struck a chord with all attendees. She shed light on the critical issue of drug addiction in society and emphasized the school’s unwavering commitment to combat it through education and sports. The Sutthawat Games were hailed as a powerful platform to engage young minds in physical activities and steer them away from the clutches of drugs and negative influences.







Spanning from kindergarten to the third year of high school, the Sutthawat Games 2023 at Wat Sutthawat School not only promoted physical fitness but also nurtured leadership qualities among students. The competition had a multifaceted mission, including: *Fostering physical and mental well-being among students, *Cultivating leadership skills and sportsmanship, *Imparting the valuable life lessons of victory, defeat, and forgiveness, *Channeling students’ interests toward sports as a healthy alternative to negative influences, *Familiarizing students with teamwork and group dynamics and *Strengthening camaraderie among teams.







The intra-school sports competition featured four color-coded teams: Red, Yellow, Green, and Blue. A diverse range of sports disciplines, from football to E-sport (ROV) and everything in between, showcased the students’ talents. The inclusion of marching bands and cheerleading competitions added an extra layer of color and excitement to the festivities.

Mayor Winai said, “The Sutthawat Games is not just about athletic prowess; it symbolizes the institution’s dedication to the holistic development of its students. Through physical activities and teamwork, these young individuals not only stay fit but also learn invaluable life skills that will undoubtedly shape their promising futures. This annual sports extravaganza promises not only thrilling competition but also a brighter outlook for the youth of Pattaya-Nongprue.”

















