Chanettee Wannasaen wins National Qualifiers 2021

Ready to challenge world-class female golfers in Honda LPGA Thailand 2021

(Bangkok – March 31, 2021) Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., together with the Sports Authority of Thailand and IMG organized the Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers 2021 from 30 – 31 March 2021 at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course, to select one eligible Thai female golfer to compete in the Honda LPGA Thailand 2021. This year’s winner is Pro Praw – Chanettee Wannasaen, who stated that she is very proud of her performance in the qualifying tournament and is excited to compete against the world’s best women players at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 from May 6 – 9, 2021 at Siam Country Club, Pattaya Old Course.



Pitak Pruittisarikorn, Chief Operating Officer of Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, “One of the objectives of the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament is to elevate Thailand’s golf standards to international level and provide opportunities for young Thai female golfers to develop their skills so they can reach professional levels through the participation in world-class events such as the Honda LPGA Thailand 2021.







“The Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers offers an amazing opportunity for one Thai female golfer to participate in this renowned golfing competition. Honda believes in the potential of Thai golfers and strives to give them the chance to grow their golf career aspirations internationally, and it is gratifying that every year many young female Thai golfers are interested and applying for the tournament.







“I would like to congratulate Chanettee Wannasaen, the winner of the Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers for being eligible to compete against the world-class professional female golfers. This is an important occasion and one of the major stages for Thai golfers to grow their careers, as you can see from Rina Tatematsu, the winner of the Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers 2020. She has received a scholarship and been selected for the Oklahoma State University Women’s Golf Team. This is why we are so proud to be able to help the next generation of Thai golfers take their place on professional golf courses around the world.”

Chanettee Wannasaen, the winner of the 2021 National Qualifiers, said of her win as this year’s qualifier: “It’s an honour and a proud moment for me to qualify for the Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 because it offers the chance for up-and-coming golfers to play on the same course alongside world-class professional female golfers. To compete as a pro at this level is very challenging and expensive, as most of the competitors at this tournament have to travel here from abroad and many have sponsors who help support their careers. For me to be able to take part is an incredible experience. I’d like to thank Honda, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and IMG for organizing this great event and giving Thai golfers such as myself the chance to take part in such an auspicious competition. I hope there will be many more of these fantastic activities here in Thailand.”

The Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers 2021, organized from March 30-31, enjoyed a total of 52 female golfers. The tournament was held in steamy conditions and Pro Praw – Chanettee Wannasaen, a 16-year-old female golfer from Chiang Mai, finished on the top of the leaderboard with a blistering score of 10-under-par, five strokes in front of her nearest competitor.

Chonlada Chayanun finished in second place with a -5, followed by Wassawan Sangkapong and Arpichaya Yubol, who were tied in third place on -2. The below-par scores are a good indication of the high standard of golf being played by Thailand’s up-and-coming stars and also point to the benefits the young players are receiving from the sponsorships and support they are getting in the game.

On the first day, “Pro Praw” Chanettee Wannasaen, the Runner Up of the 2021 Phoenix Ladies Classic, shot 6 under par, and led both “Pro Mind” – Trichat Cheenglab, a 24-year-old golfer and “Pro Prin” – Pavarisa Yoktuan, a 26-year-old golfer, who shared 2nd place with 2 under par.

The final round of the qualifier, Chanettee made her dream come true with her 17th pre-birthday gift in April, as the winner of the Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers 2021. Her 10-under-par beat “Pro Koi”- Chonlada Chayanun by 5 strokes.







The result of the Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers 2021, from 30-31 March 2021

1. (-10) Chanettee Wannasaen

2 (-5) Chonlada Chayanun

T3. (-2) Wassawan Sangkapong, Arpichaya Yubol

T5. (-E) Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, Chutimon Rujiranan

T7. (+3) Yupaporn Kawinpakorn, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, Trichat Cheenglab, Pavarisa Yoktuan, Donjaiman Boonthom











